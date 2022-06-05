Energi (NRG) One Day Volume Tops $326,042.00

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 5th. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00002885 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $46.07 million and $326,042.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00082175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000597 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00017929 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.48 or 0.00254347 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00031061 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008438 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 53,102,682 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.