Energo (TSL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $13,905.00

Energo (TSL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 5th. Energo has a total market capitalization of $104,200.28 and $13,905.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Energo has traded up 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,603.88 or 1.00003962 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001979 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Energo Profile

Energo is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

