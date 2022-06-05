Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $350,000.00

Analysts predict that Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) will announce $350,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enovix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the lowest is $200,000.00. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enovix will report full year sales of $8.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.60 million to $9.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $100.39 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $131.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enovix.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enovix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enovix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

In other Enovix news, CEO Harrold J. Rust acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $50,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Daniel Mccranie acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $291,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 123,500 shares of company stock worth $1,242,150.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 4th quarter worth $770,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 163,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 66,823 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 1st quarter worth $1,263,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 1st quarter worth $639,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 1st quarter worth $1,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENVX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.75. 1,257,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,788. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.90. Enovix has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $39.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.43.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

