Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-$0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $324.00 million-$326.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $331.10 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.17-$2.23 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envestnet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.57.

NYSE ENV opened at $64.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.53 and a beta of 1.08. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $59.01 and a 52 week high of $85.99.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $321.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.83 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $49,988.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $30,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 86.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 8.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth about $342,000.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

