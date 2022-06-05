European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $118.93

Shares of European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 118.93 ($1.50) and traded as low as GBX 101.50 ($1.28). European Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 101.50 ($1.28), with a volume of 758,014 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £365.47 million and a P/E ratio of 3.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 105.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 118.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.27%.

In related news, insider Julia Bond purchased 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £6,029.10 ($7,627.91).

About European Assets Trust (LON:EAT)

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

