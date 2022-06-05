Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Sold by Cushing Asset Management LP

Cushing Asset Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,884 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 160,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 24,853 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,174,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,878,000 after acquiring an additional 80,274 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin Lamb sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $4,202,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nick Bhambri sold 87,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $3,950,856.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,326.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,632 shares of company stock worth $9,919,568 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AQUA opened at $36.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.55, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.62. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.54 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

