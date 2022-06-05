Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock Position Lifted by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $14,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,672,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,268,000 after purchasing an additional 791,859 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,734,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,162,000 after acquiring an additional 632,809 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,967,000 after acquiring an additional 599,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,506,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,928,621,000 after acquiring an additional 541,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 877,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,333,000 after purchasing an additional 403,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.25.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $178.30 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.15 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.40%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at $12,924,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley acquired 10,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

