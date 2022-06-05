Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) PT Lowered to $200.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXR. StockNews.com upgraded Extra Space Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $205.25.
Extra Space Storage stock opened at $178.30 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $153.15 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.46.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.40%.
In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley acquired 10,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,924,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.
About Extra Space Storage (Get Rating)
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
