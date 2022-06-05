Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Decreased by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 48,447 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 2.2% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $44,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 86.5% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,563,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332,190 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,313,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,314,000 after buying an additional 3,619,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,322,078,000 after buying an additional 3,441,825 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5,358.3% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.28.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $99.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $99.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

