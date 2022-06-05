Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FATE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fate Therapeutics to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.71. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $97.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.52.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 368.76%. The company had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,104,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yu-Waye Chu sold 4,062 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $143,672.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,342,037.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,224 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1,444.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 939.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 575.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter.

About Fate Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.