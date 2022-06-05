Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $280.58

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 280.58 ($3.55) and traded as high as GBX 286.37 ($3.62). Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values shares last traded at GBX 281 ($3.56), with a volume of 463,737 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 280.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 291.56. The stock has a market cap of £910.72 million and a PE ratio of 6.04.

Get Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.05%.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.