Financial Contrast: Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) versus Cancer Treatment (OTCMKTS:CTHZ)

Cancer Treatment (OTCMKTS:CTHZ – Get Rating) and Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Cancer Treatment has a beta of -4.48, meaning that its share price is 548% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aveanna Healthcare has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

95.0% of Aveanna Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.1% of Cancer Treatment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Aveanna Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cancer Treatment and Aveanna Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cancer Treatment N/A N/A N/A Aveanna Healthcare -5.70% 8.90% 2.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cancer Treatment and Aveanna Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cancer Treatment 0 0 0 0 N/A Aveanna Healthcare 0 1 7 1 3.00

Aveanna Healthcare has a consensus target price of $7.67, indicating a potential upside of 157.27%. Given Aveanna Healthcare’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aveanna Healthcare is more favorable than Cancer Treatment.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cancer Treatment and Aveanna Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cancer Treatment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aveanna Healthcare $1.68 billion 0.33 -$117.04 million ($0.52) -5.73

Cancer Treatment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aveanna Healthcare.

Summary

Aveanna Healthcare beats Cancer Treatment on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cancer Treatment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cancer Treatment Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in providing IT-enabled services; the exploitation of an invention related to the on-site production of chlorine gas and related compounds; and providing radiation therapy, diagnostic imaging, and other medical related services. The company, through a 50% interest in a joint venture, offers IT-enabled services, including medical transcriptions, billing and collecting, bookkeeping, and claims processing services. The company enables users to manufacture chlorine on-site and when needed through its device. It has a 51% interest in a radiation therapy center located in Logan, West Virginia. In addition, through its wholly owned subsidiary, CTI Management Corp., the company's president provides management services. The company is based in Carson City, Nevada.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc., a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals. The company operates through three segments: Private Duty Services (PDS), Home Health & Hospice (HHH), and Medical Solutions (MS). The PDS segment offers PDN services, which include in-home skilled nursing services to medically fragile children; nursing services in school settings in which its caregivers accompany patients to school; services to patients in its pediatric day healthcare centers; and employer of record support and personal care services, as well as in-clinic and home-based pediatric therapy services, such as physical, occupational, and speech services. The HHH segment provides home health services, including in-home skilled nursing services; physical, occupational, and speech therapy services; and medical social and aide services, as well as hospice services for patients and their families when a life-limiting illness no longer responds to cure-oriented treatments. The MS segment offers enteral nutrition supplies and other products to adults and children delivered on a periodic or as-needed basis. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

