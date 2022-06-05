Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. is a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company leveraging its Human-First Discovery(R) platform to develop a novel class of orally administered biological drugs. The company’s product candidate includes CP101, FIN-211, FIN-524 and FIN-525. Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. is based in SOMERVILLE, Mass. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th.

NASDAQ:FNCH opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.88. Finch Therapeutics Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. Finch Therapeutics Group had a negative return on equity of 33.13% and a negative net margin of 448.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Finch Therapeutics Group will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the third quarter valued at about $8,271,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 21.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 811,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. 22.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

