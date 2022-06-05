First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) to announce $30.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.21 million and the highest is $32.03 million. First Guaranty Bancshares posted sales of $25.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year sales of $122.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.32 million to $131.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $138.41 million, with estimates ranging from $121.71 million to $155.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 15.99%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FGBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on First Guaranty Bancshares to $30.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $32,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,816.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $30,802.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGBI. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $3,375,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 12,516 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.37. The company had a trading volume of 40,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,535. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $29.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $314.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

