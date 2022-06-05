Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Stock Position Increased by Clearfield Capital Management LP

Clearfield Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,223,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423,440 shares during the quarter. Frontier Communications Parent makes up about 19.2% of Clearfield Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Clearfield Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.50% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $36,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,011,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,633,000 after buying an additional 354,859 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,144,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822,136 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 6,443,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,795,000 after purchasing an additional 81,111 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,240,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,044,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,238,000 after purchasing an additional 82,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FYBR shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Frontier Communications Parent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.73.

FYBR opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.14. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a one year low of $21.93 and a one year high of $35.15.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 110.77% and a net margin of 80.23%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

