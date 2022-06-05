Fundamental Research Analysts Give Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) a C$0.60 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$0.60 target price on Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE:SIC opened at C$0.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.34. Sokoman Minerals has a 1 year low of C$0.24 and a 1 year high of C$0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.20 million and a P/E ratio of -5.88.

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, focuses on exploring mineral properties in Canada. The company's primary focus is its portfolio of gold projects that include Moosehead, Crippleback Lake, and East Alder located in Central Newfoundland Gold Belt; and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project in north-central Newfoundland.

