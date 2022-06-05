Fusion (FSN) Market Cap Reaches $26.56 Million

Fusion (FSN) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. During the last seven days, Fusion has traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. Fusion has a market cap of $26.56 million and $538,994.00 worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fusion alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,728.26 or 0.99874083 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 71,796,041 coins. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.