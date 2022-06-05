Future (LON:FUTR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FUTR. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 5,225 ($66.11) to GBX 3,600 ($45.55) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 4,512 ($57.09) to GBX 3,253 ($41.16) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 3,300 ($41.75) to GBX 2,750 ($34.79) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Future has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,500.75 ($44.29).

FUTR stock opened at GBX 1,961 ($24.81) on Wednesday. Future has a one year low of GBX 1,769 ($22.38) and a one year high of GBX 3,968 ($50.20). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,220.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,802.76.

In other news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,913 ($24.20) per share, with a total value of £99,131.66 ($125,419.61).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

