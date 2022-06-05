Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is a drug development company engaged in the development new therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The Company uses its carbohydrate technology that targets galectin proteins, the key mediators of biologic and pathologic function. Galectin Therapeutics uses naturally occurring carbohydrate polymers with galactose residues to create complex carbohydrates with specific molecular weights. Galectin Therapeutics, formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GALT. StockNews.com began coverage on Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a sell rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Galectin Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89. The company has a market cap of $83.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $4.40.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 12.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

