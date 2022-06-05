Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel, proprietary therapeutics to transform radiotherapy in cancer. The company’s product candidate is GC4419, a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic which is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, PA. “

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Bank of America lowered Galera Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of GRTX stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.41. Galera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Galera Therapeutics will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 2,611.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

About Galera Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galera Therapeutics (GRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.