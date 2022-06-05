Gambling.com Group (GAMB) and Its Rivals Financial Review

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) is one of 28 public companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Gambling.com Group to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Gambling.com Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gambling.com Group 24.76% 18.59% 15.74% Gambling.com Group Competitors -152.06% -80.29% -26.12%

25.8% of Gambling.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gambling.com Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gambling.com Group $42.32 million $12.45 million 22.91 Gambling.com Group Competitors $3.74 billion $52.84 million 8.24

Gambling.com Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Gambling.com Group. Gambling.com Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Gambling.com Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gambling.com Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Gambling.com Group Competitors 186 972 1786 56 2.57

Gambling.com Group presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.63%. As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 46.31%. Given Gambling.com Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gambling.com Group is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Gambling.com Group beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St. Helier, Jersey.

