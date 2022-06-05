GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded GAMCO Investors from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

NYSE:GBL opened at $20.82 on Thursday. GAMCO Investors has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $29.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.40.

GAMCO Investors ( NYSE:GBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $69.62 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.71%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,495 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 60,942 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Investors during the third quarter worth $546,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Investors during the third quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

