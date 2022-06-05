GAMEE (GMEE) Market Capitalization Hits $3.61 Million

GAMEE (GMEE) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 5th. One GAMEE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMEE has a market cap of $3.61 million and approximately $738,233.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GAMEE has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 95.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.64 or 0.08804427 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.90 or 0.00447684 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00031348 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000275 BTC.

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,062,444 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

Buying and Selling GAMEE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

