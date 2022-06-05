GAP (NYSE:GPS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GAP from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GAP currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.59.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $10.84 on Friday. GAP has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.67.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GAP will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -285.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in GAP by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,017,000 after acquiring an additional 106,730 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in GAP by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in GAP by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 189,872 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in GAP by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in GAP by 470.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 297,247 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

