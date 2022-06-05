General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Cut to $87.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $98.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GM. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.10.

Shares of GM stock opened at $37.61 on Wednesday. General Motors has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

