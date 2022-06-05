Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Shares Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lifted its position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,116,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,587 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.06% of Gerdau worth $477,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Gerdau by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Gerdau by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,774,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,084 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth about $2,549,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Gerdau by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 112,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 32,934 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Gerdau by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

GGB stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Gerdau S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $6.62.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter. Gerdau had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 19.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.86%.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

