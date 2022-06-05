GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. GFL Environmental posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GFL Environmental.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 4.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GFL shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

GFL traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.56. 818,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,582. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $25.91 and a 52 week high of $43.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.012 dividend. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently -6.94%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 16.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 182,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 52,625 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 338.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 57,388 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GFL Environmental (Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GFL Environmental (GFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.