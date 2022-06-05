Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the highest is $1.95. Global Ship Lease posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 171.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full year earnings of $7.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.07 to $7.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $9.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Global Ship Lease.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 45.10%. The firm had revenue of $153.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

GSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Ship Lease has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Global Ship Lease by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 666,394 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,987,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 19.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,224 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 327.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $22,068,000. 44.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSL opened at $23.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.38. The company has a market capitalization of $840.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. Global Ship Lease has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Ship Lease (GSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.