Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 233,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,722 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $6,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS PFFD opened at $22.11 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.63.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.