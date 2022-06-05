GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock Position Increased by Mirova

Mirova lifted its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $171,895.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,382,652.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Benchmark boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.64.

GDDY traded down $1.45 on Friday, hitting $72.73. 574,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,784. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.70 and a 52 week high of $90.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.62.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 231.58%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GoDaddy (Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.