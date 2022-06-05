GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock Position Increased by Mirova

Mirova lifted its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $171,895.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,382,652.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
GDDY traded down $1.45 on Friday, hitting $72.73. 574,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,784. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.70 and a 52 week high of $90.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.62.
GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 231.58%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About GoDaddy (Get Rating)
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GoDaddy (GDDY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.