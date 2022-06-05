Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grab from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.50 to $5.70 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, February 21st. They set a sell rating and a $4.76 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Grab from $5.80 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $3.60 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Grab from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $2.54 on Thursday. Grab has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 8.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 46.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

