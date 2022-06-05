Grupo Comercial Chedraui (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Grupo Comercial Chedraui (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS GCHEF opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92.

About Grupo Comercial Chedraui

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates self-service stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers.

