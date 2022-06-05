Grupo Comercial Chedraui (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Grupo Comercial Chedraui (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS GCHEF opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92.
About Grupo Comercial Chedraui (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Comercial Chedraui (GCHEF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.