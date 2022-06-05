Guess’, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:GES)

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th.

Guess’ has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Guess’ has a dividend payout ratio of 33.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Guess’ to earn $3.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $20.34 on Friday. Guess’ has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.92.

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Guess’ had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The firm had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Guess’ will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

GES has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Guess’ from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Guess’ by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Guess’ by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Guess’ by 288.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guess’ declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $175.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

