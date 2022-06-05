GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,339,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,059,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,202,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the period. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,337,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $311,814,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,239,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

GXO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of GXO stock opened at $54.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.88. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $105.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

