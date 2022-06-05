GYEN (GYEN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $12,557.00

GYEN (GYEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. During the last week, GYEN has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. GYEN has a total market cap of $20.85 million and approximately $12,557.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GYEN coin can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GYEN alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 545.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.76 or 0.08615274 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $133.47 or 0.00449032 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00031453 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000273 BTC.

GYEN Coin Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 coins and its circulating supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GYEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GYEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.