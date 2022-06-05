Haemonetics’ (HAE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a $80.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HAE. Raymond James decreased their price target on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $64.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.16. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $83,803.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,498.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $46,675.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,444.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,298 shares of company stock valued at $368,670. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

