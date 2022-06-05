Head to Head Contrast: OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) and Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) and Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for OneConnect Financial Technology and Rackspace Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneConnect Financial Technology 1 2 2 0 2.20 Rackspace Technology 0 5 4 0 2.44

OneConnect Financial Technology currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 603.70%. Rackspace Technology has a consensus target price of $14.17, indicating a potential upside of 61.72%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than Rackspace Technology.

Risk & Volatility

OneConnect Financial Technology has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rackspace Technology has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.9% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and Rackspace Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneConnect Financial Technology $640.51 million 0.82 -$198.66 million ($0.54) -2.50 Rackspace Technology $3.01 billion 0.61 -$218.30 million ($0.92) -9.52

OneConnect Financial Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rackspace Technology. Rackspace Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OneConnect Financial Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and Rackspace Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneConnect Financial Technology -29.89% -31.20% -13.84% Rackspace Technology -6.30% 14.99% 3.20%

Summary

Rackspace Technology beats OneConnect Financial Technology on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services. The company also operates gamma core banking system, a customer centric solution; digitalized management platform that offers digital infrastructure for financial institutions to manage various aspects of their business, including data, smart operation, comprehensive risk, and asset and liability management, as well as accounting, personnel, and office management; Gamma FinCloud, an open PaaS and IaaS platform for ready-to-integrate financial technology components; and Blockchain network-as-a-service. In addition, it operates Regtech, an end-to-end regulatory solution to help regulatory authorities automate and digitalize their operations; and offers asset management and consulting services. The company serves customers in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance, and other financial institutions. It has a strategic agreement with the Hainan Local Financial Supervision Administration to develop smart financial and smart supervision services in the island province of Hainan, as well as the financial sector in Hainan free trade port. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. Its Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting; data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

