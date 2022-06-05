Head to Head Survey: Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) versus Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN)

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) and Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Hagerty alerts:

This table compares Hagerty and Ryan Specialty Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hagerty $619.08 million 6.23 -$46.36 million N/A N/A Ryan Specialty Group $1.43 billion 7.04 $65.87 million N/A N/A

Ryan Specialty Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hagerty.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.2% of Hagerty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Ryan Specialty Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of Hagerty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.3% of Ryan Specialty Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hagerty and Ryan Specialty Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hagerty 0 0 0 0 N/A Ryan Specialty Group 0 4 5 0 2.56

Ryan Specialty Group has a consensus price target of $36.75, suggesting a potential downside of 5.62%. Given Ryan Specialty Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ryan Specialty Group is more favorable than Hagerty.

Profitability

This table compares Hagerty and Ryan Specialty Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hagerty N/A N/A -5.11% Ryan Specialty Group 5.21% 61.16% 5.20%

Summary

Ryan Specialty Group beats Hagerty on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hagerty (Get Rating)

Hagerty, Inc. provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events. In addition, it offers DriveShare, a peer-to-peer rental platform for collector and cool vehicles; Motorsport Reg, a motorsport membership, licensing, and event online management system that automates event listings, registration, and payment processing for various motorsport events; and Hagerty Garage + Social, a platform that provides clubhouses and car storage facilities. The company is headquartered in Traverse City, Michigan.

About Ryan Specialty Group (Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.