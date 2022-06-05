Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €87.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €87.00 ($93.55) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($79.57) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($63.44) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($73.12) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($70.97) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €74.00 ($79.57).

HEN3 stock opened at €62.58 ($67.29) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($110.75) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($139.41). The business has a fifty day moving average of €61.35 and a 200-day moving average of €68.05.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

