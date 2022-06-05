Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Receives $11.51 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.51.

FIXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Homology Medicines from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, FIX decreased their price objective on Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18. Homology Medicines has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $8.90.

Homology Medicines ( NASDAQ:FIXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $2.10. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 49.48% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Homology Medicines will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 72.7% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,650,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 282,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 144,566 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Homology Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,520,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 85,402 shares in the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.

