HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,054,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,422 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.05% of HUTCHMED worth $317,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after acquiring an additional 39,025 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 230,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 83,265 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,102,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,764,000 after acquiring an additional 71,992 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 134,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 1,242.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 155,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 143,915 shares in the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCM opened at $9.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.37. HUTCHMED has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $43.94.

HCM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HUTCHMED in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

About HUTCHMED (Get Rating)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

