Hydra (HYDRA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $125,513.00

Hydra (HYDRA) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. In the last week, Hydra has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Hydra coin can currently be purchased for about $3.93 or 0.00013140 BTC on major exchanges. Hydra has a total market capitalization of $33.86 million and approximately $125,513.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 103.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,770.45 or 0.09253156 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.40 or 0.00435543 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00031474 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 19,058,773 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

