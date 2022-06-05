Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) (LON:HYDG) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $42.50

Shares of Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) (LON:HYDG – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 42.50 ($0.54) and traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.46). Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) shares last traded at GBX 42.50 ($0.54), with a volume of 3,978 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of £11.82 million and a PE ratio of 106.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 42.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 42.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19.
Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) Company Profile (LON:HYDG)
