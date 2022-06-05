Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) (LON:HYDG) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $42.50

Shares of Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) (LON:HYDG – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 42.50 ($0.54) and traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.46). Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) shares last traded at GBX 42.50 ($0.54), with a volume of 3,978 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £11.82 million and a PE ratio of 106.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 42.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 42.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19.

Hydrogen Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services for mid to senior level professional staff. The company offers professional support services in legal, finance, technology, and business transformation; and services for technical and scientific market sectors, such as energy and life sciences.

