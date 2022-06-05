IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Receives C$52.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$52.33.

IGM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

TSE IGM traded down C$0.91 on Tuesday, reaching C$38.01. The company had a trading volume of 592,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,501. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.10 billion and a PE ratio of 9.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$44.06. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of C$35.01 and a 12 month high of C$51.68.

IGM Financial ( TSE:IGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$857.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$865.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 4.1300004 EPS for the current year.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

