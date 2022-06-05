IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

IMIAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on IMI from GBX 2,050 ($25.94) to GBX 2,000 ($25.30) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,900 ($24.04) to GBX 1,860 ($23.53) in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,810 ($22.90) to GBX 1,400 ($17.71) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on IMI from GBX 2,135 ($27.01) to GBX 1,845 ($23.34) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IMI has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,431.00.

OTCMKTS:IMIAY opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. IMI has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.4032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

