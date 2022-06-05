Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Position Increased by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 116.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 495,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,562 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $36,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Incyte by 3.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,029,000 after purchasing an additional 20,387 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Incyte by 10.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 17,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 25.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 14,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Incyte by 456.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 175,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 144,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Incyte during the third quarter valued at $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 218,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.13 per share, with a total value of $15,983,512.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $3,672,975.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,440,458.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

INCY stock opened at $73.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.34. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $88.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $733.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.54 million. Incyte had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

INCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.92.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

