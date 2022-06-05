Insider Selling: Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) CFO Sells $74,856.32 in Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $74,856.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HBANP stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $26.56.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

About Huntington Bancshares (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.