Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ITRG. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Shares of NYSEMKT:ITRG opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $68.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.85.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Integra Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Integra Resources in the first quarter worth $55,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the third quarter worth $119,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 10.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 53,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

