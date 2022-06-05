InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IHG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 228.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 19,685 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,288,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. 14.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $62.93 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52-week low of $58.06 and a 52-week high of $73.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.53.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.859 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IHG. Kepler Capital Markets raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 5,200 ($65.79) to GBX 5,400 ($68.32) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5,800.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($73.38) price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,550.80.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

