Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENT opened at $28.24 on Thursday. Intersect ENT has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $954.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.53.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.40). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 161.94% and a negative return on equity of 709.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intersect ENT will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 26.5% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 34,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 32.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 307,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 75,202 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 27.7% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 153,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 33,286 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 7.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 84,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intersect ENT during the first quarter worth $396,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intersect ENT (Get Rating)

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.