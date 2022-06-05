Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:XENT opened at $28.24 on Thursday. Intersect ENT has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $954.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.53.
Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.40). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 161.94% and a negative return on equity of 709.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intersect ENT will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.
About Intersect ENT (Get Rating)
Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.
